Winn-Dixie is not giving up on the Middle Keys

As you know, our store in Marathon received significant damage from Hurricane Irma. Although the store is currently closed, rest assured that this store is an absolute priority to Winn-Dixie and our local store team.
While the store is closed, we’re taking this opportunity to not only repair what was damaged but significantly remodel this location in order to provide enhancements to better fit our customers’ needs. Please know that we hear your concern, and we’re taking important steps to bring an improved shopping experience to Marathon this fall.
We’re proud to be a part of this community and we are eager to start seeing our loyal customers back in our store. In the interim, we invite our customers to shop our Winn-Dixie store on Big Pine Key, where they can find the same great products and store experience they’ve come to expect.
We will certainly share additional updates on our progress as soon as we are able to do so. Thank you for your continued patience.
Eddie Garcia, senior vice president, Winn-Dixie, Jacksonville
