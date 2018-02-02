Please don’t end print in Florida Keys

To say that we we are disappointed that the print editions of the Reporter, Keynoter and the Herald will be ending, is putting it mildly. We, here in The Keys, have counted on these newspapers to be delivered to our homes for many, many years and will sorely miss that tangible newspaper that we can hold in our hands. The picking it up in the driveway in the early morning hours, the reading of it at the breakfast table with that first cup of coffee, taking in the first news of the day after opening up the pages of the paper.
Why, do we here in The Keys, not deserve this to be continued? Not all of us enjoy reading our morning newspaper from a computer or a phone. Many of us still enjoy the age-old morning tradition of turning the pages of a PRINTED newspaper to learn the news of the day.
This is a plea to CONTINUE our printed newspapers! Some traditions should not die, and print should not be dead.
Zoe Mayclin, Islamorada
