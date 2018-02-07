Opposes changes

Monroe County commissioners, County Administrator Roman Gastesi and Planning Director Mayte Santamaria are on the verge of executing a plan that will end life as we know it in our beloved island homes, neighborhoods and communities.
My message to them is as follows: I adamantly oppose and will do all within my power to resist these specious, fallacious and unconstitutional changes under consideration that will destroy our way of life in the Florida Keys. I’m assembling a team of attorneys, scientists and legal experts that ardently stand in opposition to the changes they considering to amend into our comprehensive land-use plan to spur construction of affordable housing.
The mythical guise (proposals) addressing the affordable/workforce housing desires of government, developers and business are destructive. If adopted, they will deliver the final death blow to every resident of Monroe County concerned with maintaining a modicum of nature, decency and environmentally sound necessities required to support a healthy and sane existence.
The deleterious impact of approving “Building Incentives for Developers” will eradicate whatever quality-of-life pursuits families cherish in our Florida Keys. Urban sprawl will have secured its noose round our necks.
Because the County Commission has chosen to consider and possibly sign into law these horrific land-use changes, it has an obligation to provide each citizen, who will have to endure their insanity, the means and opportunity to present facts and evidence that will offset and deter them from possibly making a very ignorant, awful and illegal decision.
I request that they delay this lunacy until my team can properly present to them an argument that will assuage their derangement or, more appropriately, eliminate it all together.
John Donnelly, Key Largo
Comments