Shelter continues to serve

The Upper Keys Animal Shelter at mile marker 106, operated by Humane Animal Care Coalition, has provided 9,000 free spays/neuters of community-owned animals at our clinic on Aug. 23. Lissette Castillo’s dog Max was the 9,000th free spay.
The Animal Shelter opened this clinic on July 27, 2000 to provide free spays and neuters to all the citizens living in our service area. The clinic is operated using private funds. We are happy to report the success of providing this continuous free service that has resulted in the reduction of the number of dogs and cats coming to the shelter. The data shows that just after 5 years of providing this service, the animal intake were reduced by about 50 percent. Today we continue to see this reduction after 16 years of providing free spays; for example last year the total dogs and cats intake was 752, compared to the normal intake of 1,642 dogs and cats that came to the shelter in 2001.
Public Animal Shelters exist to take in all unwanted and unadoptable animals, including the sick, injured and dangerous ones. It is unthinkable to turn these animals away to be abandoned in the community. Animal experts agree this is a community problem that can only be solved by responsible pet ownership and spaying and neutering your family pets.
We thank the Upper Keys Community for supporting your local animal shelter and adopting pets from the shelter. The adoption fee of $10 for a spayed/neutered healthy dog or cat has not changed for over 20 years. We look forward to seeing you again at your next visit to the Animal Shelter.
Marsha Garrettson, Director Upper Keys Animal Shelter, Key Largo
