Climate debate not over

“The world has been gradually warming since the depths of the Little Ice Age in the late 1600s”
This is a quote from an article by Tom Harris and Tim Ball. These are two scientists who have written an article about the very questionable new “Headline Science” being popularized in the press. It seems like people who have no knowledge of weather and climate are pushing us to spend enormous amounts of money to control something we will likely never control, the weather.
We have actors like Leonardo DiCarprio, who “think” that so-called man-made climate change is having an irreversible and immediate effect on our weather and climate, speaking in front of the UN climate change assembly. I know he has a right to speak, but why was he representing the side of the people who are trying to force the world to correct a problem which has existed without man made interference for all of time. Why were Tom Harris and Tim Ball not asked to speak? There are two sides to this discussion.
When they say the polar ice caps are melting, they are only looking at the North Pole. The South Pole has grown larger than ever. In science class back when I was in high school, admittedly a long time ago, they taught us that the Earth was not only rotating daily about its axis, but very slowly 90 degrees around the middle near the equator. This is the reason our north pole moves to the south and we have magnetic variation, which is noted on all navigation charts. We also have a slow change in when the seasons start. When in high school, all seasons except fall started on the 21st. The fall started on the 22nd of the appropriate months. Now it’s the 20th for spring and summer, 22nd for fall and 21st for winter as the earth ever so slowly is moving around its central axis.
Lance Bottari, Tavernier
Comments