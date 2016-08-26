Authors have vested interests

It only took a little Google research to find out that the authors of your Aug. 19 Guest Opinion "Climate has always been changing" are both shills for the fossil fuel industry. That should have been printed on the article.
Robert Auer, Key Largo
August 26, 2016 4:04 PM
