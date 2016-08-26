Letters to the Editor

August 26, 2016 4:04 PM

Authors have vested interests

It only took a little Google research to find out that the authors of your Aug. 19 Guest Opinion "Climate has always been changing" are both shills for the fossil fuel industry. That should have been printed on the article.

Robert Auer, Key Largo

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Comments

Videos

Biscayne Bay terrorism training

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos