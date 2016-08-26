Tom Harris and Tim Ball are notorious climate change deniers, and both have deep connections to the petroleum and coal industry. Why in the World would two supporters of the petroleum and coal industry badmouth solar? Golly, go figure.
Tom Harris’s International Climate Science Coalition believes that “global warming has generally been highly beneficial.” He’s further stated that “Global climate is always changing in accordance with natural causes and recent changes are not unusual.” And his co-author, Tim Ball said, “What's wrong with global warming? There are lots of positive benefits to global warming.”
There is no longer a climate change debate, there is only climate change. The debate part is over. If you don’t believe it, ask the U.S. military, your insurance company or your bank if climate change is real, and you’ll hear what 95 percent of climate change scientists say; and that is crystal clear. Climate change is affected by humans. Still not convinced? What is 95 percent of doctors recommended you have surgery to save your own life? Would you say that 95 percent is wrong and gamble your future away on a 5-percent chance? How about your children’s future? Of course not. The 5 percent is wrong. Flat wrong.
Beau Bennett, Tavernier
