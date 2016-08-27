Florida Keys don’t need another tax

It is unbelievable how our politicians will try to milk more money from Monroe County residents. They are proposing a so-called “sin tax” on having a beer or cocktail at our local restaurants or taverns. I doubt many folks in the Keys would buy in on the idea that having a “cold one” constitutes a sin. It also may be a shock to the authors of this tax that us locals fill more establishments on a regular basis than tourists.
It’s the guy laying tile, those who make our schools and hospital run, all the fishermen and everyone else who call the Keys home who will have their pockets picked. We already know Monroe County has perhaps the highest cost of living in Florida and you want to hit us with a “sin tax”! If you really want to find a source of revenue that will help the county’s coffers and not hurt the locals, put in a toll on the Overseas Highway for all non-resident and non-commercial vehicles.
Government always has a use for more tax for more causes. It becomes insatiable and always throws vets, kids, seniors and other needy projects into the mix in an attempt to make us feel guilty. Perhaps proper budgeting and planning in the first place would not necessitate Band-Aid solutions.
Tourist and visitors, many who utilize or require county facilities should pay a toll to help support our fragile and unique environment.
Get creative, think big and stop looking to nickel and dime the local folks who when “It’s Miller Time” want to meet with friends, enjoy a sunset and not have the price of their beer or cocktail jacked up because some yahoo thinks it’s a sin! Give us a break!
Bob Guerin, Marathon
