Summer library program was successful thanks to many

The Marathon Public Library would like to announce the end of another successful summer reading program, On Your Mark, Get Set, Read!
I would like to thank the eight presenters who gave their time and energy to our kids during our weekly presentations. Betsy Lefler of Marathon Yacht Club shared information about the Middle Keys Community Sailing Program, Kelly Grinter of the Marathon Wild Bird Center, Lloyd Wilkerson and Coasty of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary District 7 Division 13 and Bob Weisman of U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary and Marathon Services by the Sea.
Also, Keith Douglass of Boy Scouts of America Florida Sea Base in Islamorada, Stella Diaz of Truly Nolan in Key Largo, Ellie Splain of the Reef Environmental Education Foundation in Key Largo and Beth Pinkus with her puppets from the Dolphin Research Center. These wonderful presenters highlighted the fun and unique activities available to us in the Keys, because we live here! How cool is that!
I would also like to thank our sponsors. The local chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa, a teacher sorority, donated funds for reading prizes that were supplied by Put Your Name On Anything. We had prizes donated by Aquarium Encounters, the Art Studio, Crane Point Hammock, Island Time Diner Ice Cream & Deli and Sweet Savannah’s. I must say that I had no one turn us down when asked for donations for our children. Thank you to the Marathon businesses.
Finally I’d like to thank the Community Coop Preschool and Kreative Kids Christian Academy for attending the programs as part of their summer programming. We had good attendance at the presentations and lots of fun in the children’s room. Children who read over the summer will have a better chance of retaining skills learned and be ready for the challenges of the new school year. Good luck to the Marathon children and thank you for a great summer. Remember, read lots, read often and come visit us at the library.
Melody Dodamead, children’s librarian assistant, Marathon library
