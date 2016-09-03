Celebrate workers this Labor Day weekend

One hundred and 22 years ago, President Grover Cleveland signed legislation declaring the first Monday in September to be Labor Day. Today, this holiday is more linked to the unofficial end of summer, the beginning of the school year or the start of football season. What has been forgotten about this long weekend is that it celebrates American workers’ contributions to our society.
Each year, families gather together for backyard picnics, dips in the pool or simply just catching some Zs on the couch for a little rest and relaxation. Some towns hold parades or promote other tourist-friendly events. Unfortunately, it’s easy to lose focus on the meaning of Labor Day when you’re trying to eke out one more day of summer vacation with the kids. However, on this day, let’s all refocus and try to recognize why this day even exists.
The notion of celebrating the American worker first surfaced in the early 1880s during the infancy of the American labor movement. Regrettably, it took a nationwide railroad strike of nearly 4,000 factory employees in the 1894 infamous Pullman strike to get things started. These workers began a wildcat strike in response to recent reductions in wages. In the end, 30 people were killed at the hands of the U.S. military and the U.S marshals and striker violence caused $80 million in damages.
In an effort to conciliate organized labor after the strike, President Cleveland and Congress joined forces to declare Labor Day a national holiday. This would begin more than a century of recognition and homage to the contributions workers have made to the strength, prosperity and well-being of our nation.
While it is true that in 1894 it was important to recognize American workers, our contemporary society must follow suit and celebrate their importance more than ever. This is especially true under the difficult and challenging economic conditions of the past decade.
Throughout these demanding times, American workers continue to lead the world in productivity, as they work longer hours than their global counterparts. American workers strive to build the highest standard of living in the world and they often do it without recognition or praise. I believe the American workforce could go on and on.
As executive director of the Florida Commission on Human Relations, I am blessed to oversee our team of dedicated individuals who remain committed to serving workers and businesses across the Sunshine State. They work hard each day to insure that all Florida workers are treated fairly and given access to opportunities in employment and are not subject to unlawful discrimination.
As we look forward to this long weekend, let’s not forget the many successes of the American worker and the critical roles they continue to play in making this a great nation.
Michelle Wilson, executive director, Florida Commission on Human Relations, Tallahassee
