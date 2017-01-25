Scammers targeting FKEC customers

Scammers are again targeting Florida Keys Electric Cooperative members, particularly commercial consumers. The most recent scam threatens to disconnect power if the instructions to purchase a pre-paid cash card are not followed.
The scam tactics even include using a recording of our automated phone greeting so that it sounds like you have reached FKEC offices when you call the phone number provided by the scammer. Do not be fooled by these savvy thieves!
If you receive a suspicious call, or any call, threatening to disconnect your power, hang up and dial (305) 852-2431 immediately to ensure you are speaking to a bona fide FKEC employee. NEVER provide payment, personal, confidential, or financial information to anyone before verifying they are a bona fide FKEC employee by calling (305) 852-2431.
What you should know:
▪ FKEC does not accept any kind of prepaid card, including Green Dot and Reloadit cards, as payment for your bill. Don’t fall for anyone demanding a prepaid debit card.
▪ FKEC will never ask you for payment via a money wire.
▪ FKEC will always notify consumers of overdue electric bills prior to calling to disconnect service.
▪ Always call FKEC's secure phone payment system when paying your electric bill by phone! 1-855-385-9912.
How to protect yourself:
▪ Commercial consumers should make all managers and staff aware of potential utility scams.
▪ Never provide personal, confidential, or financial information to unknown individuals.
▪ Know your account status and balance. You can check it at www.FKEC.com.
▪ If you have any doubt if a call, email, or visit from someone claiming to represent FKEC is legitimate, please call Member Service at 305-852-2431. An operator is available 24/7.
▪ Report any suspicious activity to police.
▪ Please protect our community by sharing this information with your friends and neighbors.
FKEC is working with Co-op members and law enforcement to prevent these scams, but the best defense against these con artists is to be alert and informed.
Nikki Cullen Dunne is a public information officer with the Florida Keys Electric Cooperative.
Comments