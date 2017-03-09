Keys native fighting for title

A product of the Florida Keys might call himself champion March 10.
Armando Alvarez, 27, is in Boliva fighting for the World Boxing Council’s Latino welterweight title. His opponent is Eddy Salvatierra, 36, of Trinidad, Beni, Bolivia, who is 15-3-2. Alvarez is 12-0 with seven knockouts.
The fight is at Coliseo Municipal de Yotau in Santa Cruz, Bolivia.
Alvarez is a Marathon native, born at Fishermen’s Community Hospital. He attended elementary and middle school in the Middle Keys before moving to Homestead. He then moved to Key West and is now back in Homestead. He had worked as a loss prevention manager for Kmart but that is behind him.
“I don’t work anymore,” he said Wednesday night via messaging. “Just boxing full-time now. My dream came true in January. I get paid to train now.”
His most recent fight was Feb. 25, when he defeated Marcello Gomez in a technical knockout in Bolivia. Before that, he beat Anthony Abbruzzese Nov. 11 in a unanimous decision at the Miami Airport Convention Center.
Alvarez goes by the name Armando “The Gentleman” Alvarez and wears pink in the ring to raise awareness of breast cancer. He married his wife Chelsea last year.
