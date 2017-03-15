Slots open for Redbone tarpon tournament

Openings are still available for anglers to fish the Redbone at Large Robert James Sales Celebrity Sunrise/Sunset Tarpon Tournament on Saturday April 21 and Sunday the 22.
This event features three half-day trips that bracket the very best times of the day to pursue tarpon. All outings leave from and return to the Lorelei Cabana Bar and Marina, right in the heart of Islamorada, (mile marker 82).
The all-release format can be fished with bait, artificial or on fly. The Robert James Sales Sunrise/Sunset Tarpon Tourney is one of 19 Redbone tournaments throughout the nation, Mexico, Costa Rica and the Bahamas that benefits cystic fibrosis research. CF is a life-threatening genetic disease that affects the lungs and digestive system of tens of thousands of young people. More than 30,000 people in the US are affected by cystic fibrosis.
Tournament entry is $3,700 for two anglers fishing three half-day charters, and includes licensed guide and several great social events held at the Tournament Host Resort, Guy Harvey Outpost Islander and Lorelei, the Tournament Host Marina.
Last year's field of 36 anglers caught and released 25 tarpons and was won by 12-year old Leo Maass, fishing with his father and guided by Capt. Taylor Powell. To secure a team slot for this exciting event, call (305) 664-2002 or log in at www.Redbone.org.
