Conchs dominate early in 11-4 lacrosse win at Coral Shores

Key West High went 8-0 in the first half in a Wednesday boys lacrosse game against Florida Keys rival Coral Shores and came out with a perfect 8-0 record in District 32.
Both local teams scored four goals in the second half for an 11-4 final at Tavernier’s George M. Barley Jr. Stadium.
“I really liked the energy we brought to the field,” Key West head coach Jake Luce said. “It helped us get off to a good start.”
The Conchs, 11-1 overall before Friday’s trip to Palmetto Ridge High (results pending), scored twice in the first four minutes before going on a six-goal run in the second quarter against a good Coral Shores team.
“My goalie [Joey Eppy] had a great second half and senior defensemen Michael Simonoff and Sixto Lima played vicious defense,” Luce said.
Key West owns the top seed in the five-team District 32 playoff tournament, beginning April 3 in Key West. The Canes will be the second seed with a 6-2 district record, both losses to Key West.
After a frustrating first half, Coral Shores coaches commended the Canes for playing a 4-4 second half.
Coral Shores stood at 7-4 overall before a Friday non-district match against 7-4 Gulliver Prep (results pending). A Wednesday home game against Immaculata-LaSalle is planned Wednesday (time pending).
Key West travels to Immokalee High (8-5) today, then closes the regular season at home against Miami Country Day (4-8).
