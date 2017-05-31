D.C. man claims win in Keys 5K

A Washington, D.C., man led all others to claim victory in Saturday’s Renegade Run 5K through the streets of Key West.
Martin, 28, ran the 3.1 miles in 17 minutes, 41 seconds, easily outrunning the second-place finisher by about three minutes.
Natalie Stamey, 35, from Virginia Beach led females, finishing in 24:07. Overall youth winners were Billy Kight, 12, of Key West, running a 24:50, and Reese Kight, 8, also of Key West, finishing in 40:14.
Al and Lisa Lindner from Casselberry, Fla., were the walker winners, finishing close together at 39:06 and 39:08.
The run that drew close to 100 participants was presented by the Southernmost Seminoles, which awards scholarships to local high school students who will attend Florida State University. The Southernmost Runners Club oversaw the race and certified results.
