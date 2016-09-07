Conchs take care of business with Pines Charter

Just before 2 Saturday morning, a yellow bus pulled into Key West High School carrying the Conchs football team that, hours earlier in Pembroke Pines in Broward County, had won a game and learned the perils of overconfidence.
Key West defeated Pembroke Pines Charter, 37-12, in a Gold Coast Conference game Friday night. Had there been a spread on the game, the Conchs probably would have been favored by more than 40 points.
That would have been based on the results of the last two games the teams played against each other, both Conch blowouts — 56-14 in 2014 and 61-7 last season. But after the first quarter Friday night, Pembroke Pines led, 6-0.
Conch coach Johnny Hughes had sensed something like that might happen shortly after the bus headed north just past noon. “You get a feeling,” Hughes said, “and I thought there was too much lightheartedness.”
Just prior to the kickoff, the air of overconfidence still prevailed, though Hughes tried to warn the players that Pembroke Pines was a much-improved team.
After the first quarter, Hughes said the team finally realized it was in “a tougher battle then what they had thought.” And the Conchs responded with their usual potent running game. “It’s going to work, just like Novocain,” Hughes said.
Jodael Deralus and Alvin Howard each scored two touchdowns and Jesse Garcia scored one. The trio combined for 330 rushing yards.
Deralus’ 46-yard run early in the second quarter set up an eight-yard TD run by Howard that, combined with Jair Torres’ conversion kick, put Key West ahead, 7-6.
Deralus then went 18 yards up the middle for a score to make it 14-6, but Pembroke Pines returned the ensuing kickoff almost the length of the field for a TD that cut the lead to 14-12. On the last play before halftime, Howard ran 53 yards for a TD that made the score 21-12 at intermission.
Deralus scored from 35 yards out in the third quarter and Garcia ran for a 22-yard TD in the fourth. A safety ended the night’s scoring
Hughes praised the Conchs’ blocking and both the offensive and defensive lines.
The Conchs arrived back at school with a 2-0 record. They play at 0-2 Pompano Beach at 7 Friday night. The game will be broadcast on 1600-AM WKWF Radio.
