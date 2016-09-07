Dolphins raided by Ransom Everglades

After his team lost 30-20 to the Ransom Everglades High Raiders Friday night, Marathon High Dolphins coach Paul Davis said his team has some work to do.
The Southeastern Football Conference conference game loss put the Dolphins at 0-2 for the season while the Raiders are now 2-0.
“Last year, it was the same type of game,” Davis said of Marathon’s 31-6 loss last September. “We just didn’t finish in the second half. We stopped them but we’ve got to make plays too. All in all, we’re getting better. It’s a process.”
Both teams held each other off until Raiders quarterback Andres Sanchez scored a touchdown with just over four minutes left in the first quarter. Raiders kicker Rico Ramos brought the score to 7-0 with a field goal.
It wasn’t long before Dolphins quarterback Jackson McDonald scored a touchdown with 1:16 left in the quarter, however, an extra-point attempt by Sammy Zambrano was no good, leaving the score at 7-6 .
A Raider 80-yard touchdown by senior running back O.J. Armstrong with a minute left in the first killed the momentum, the score brought to 14-6 after a field goal.
The Dolphins fought back in the second quarter. Kyshaun Appolon scored a touchdown and Zambrano completed the extra point, bringing the score to 14-13. Appolon scored another touchdown, giving the Dolphins a 19-14 lead, with another extra point by Zambrano with 6:47 left in the quarter.
A 35-yard field goal brought Ransom’s score to 20-17 with 2:03 left in the half. The Dolphins couldn’t keep up for the rest of the game though, Ransom scoring another touchdown in the third quarter, bringing the score to 23-20 after a failed field goal. Another touchdown with 18 seconds left in the third quarter brought the score to 30-20. The Raiders held off the Dolphins for the rest of the game.
The Dolphins will take the field at home when they host the King’s Academy Lions (2-0) on Friday. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
