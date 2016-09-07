Coral Shores blanks Miami Country Day, 34-0, for second win

Two weeks into the regular football season, Coral Shores High already has doubled its win total from 2015.
The Hurricanes (2-0) dispatched Southeastern Football Conference foe Miami Country Day, 34-0, Friday in Tavernier by scoring five touchdowns, despite two scoring plays erased by penalties.
Defensively, Coral Shores allowed the visiting Spartans (0-2) just one first down on 11 possessions and never let Country Day near the Cane end zone in George M. Barley Jr. Stadium in Tavernier.
"Defensively, we flew around and everybody made great plays," co-head coach Alphonso Bryant said. "We held to our principles and took away everything [Country Day] wanted to do."
Junior running back Tanaris Walker ran for 133 yards on 16 carries and scored the Canes' first touchdown with a 10-yard burst up the middle with 3:09 left in the first quarter.
Earlier in the 60-yard march, sophomore quarterback Juan Pablo Aborrezco hit Elijah Woods for a 25-yard pass play and Walker ran for 20 yards with wideout Camren Carter providing a key block.
Aiden Hawkins ran for two scores, on runs of two and 10 yards, in his six carries for 33 yards.
In the second half, senior Abran Mendoza (five carries, 51 yards) scored from 25 yards out and sophomore Anthony Cosme escaped for a 19-yard touchdown on his only carry from scrimmage.
In all, the Canes rushed for 283 yards, unofficial statistics kept by the Keynoter indicate.
Lineman Mason Smith recovered a Coral Shores fumble to keep a drive alive that ended with a 40-yard field goal try by kicker Sean Walters bouncing back off the crossbar. Walters hit four extra points.
Aborrezco went 2-of-11 in passing 35 yards but his numbers were hurt by several drops on catchable balls, including one in the end zone. A second throw to the end zone, a 21-yard catch by Woods, was negated by penalty. Walker also had a 79-yard touchdown erased by a penalty.
The Canes did not play a perfect game, losing two fumbles and seeing an interception by Camren Carter wiped out by a flag. One drive was unhinged by a succession of penalties.
"We absolutely have to do better on some things and I believe we will do better," Bryant said. "Not having a full week of practice because of weather brought out some rustiness."
No rust showed on the defense. Lineman Jay Kubida recovered a Country Day fumble, and defenders getting sacks or tackles for loss included Ty Harrelson, Cameron Rowland, Connor Rhyne and Derrick Davis. The linebacker corps of Bryce Wheaton, Ryan Bannerot and Hawkins continued to shine.
"What I liked best was that we came out with character and fought from beginning to end," Bryant said. "Everybody played together as a unit, played together as a family. That's what we preach."
Coral Shores has an off-week after league opponent Archbishop Curley dropped its 2016 football program. On Sept. 16, the Hurricanes face their biggest challenge yet of the new season, against conference power King's Academy (2-0) of West Palm Beach.
