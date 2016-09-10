Lady Fins ‘take care of business’ on the road

Fresh off a winning streak on the road, the Marathon High School Lady Fins volleyball team traveled further to Key West for a tournament on Friday. They also play in the Southernmost City at tonight at 6.
On Wednesday, the varsity Lady Fins slayed the Somerset Academy South Homestead Panthers in a doubleheader shutout, bringing their record to 6-0. In the first match, Marathon High won 25-3, 25-2 and 25-9.
“We had 43 aces out of a possible 75 points,” said Lady Fins coach Kevin Freeman.
“This team had a hard time getting the ball back over the net, like the team last week,” he said, referring Marathon’s first district victory this season against Palm Glades Prep Academy on Aug. 30.
The team has been working on serving, Freeman said, and everyone got to play in both matches.
Senior setter Rachel Philcox had 13 aces and five kills, while Hannah Child had one ace and five kills. Grace Kirwan had 10 aces, three kills and nine assists.
In the second match, Marathon High won 25-3, 25-4 and 25-9.
“We had 45 aces,” Freeman said. Julissa Herrada had 17 aces and one kill, while Aliyah Headen had eight aces and two assists. Kirwan had 14 aces, five kills and three assists.
On Tuesday, the Lady Fins traveled to Westwood Christian School in Miami for a regular match against the Warriors, losing the second set but walking away with a victory. The scores were 28-26, 23-25, 25-13 and 25-4.
“It took us a while to get adjusted, but about half-way through the third game we started playing better as a team,” he said. “We always have a few problems with them but once we righted the ship we took care of business.”
Scores were not available by press time for Friday’s Conch Cup Volleyball Invitational in Key West.
Teams from Palm Beach Central School, Royal Palm Beach, Pompano Beach, and Miami’s SLAM Academy are playing in the tournament, which continues tonight at 6 at Key West High School, 2100 Flagler Ave., Key West.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
