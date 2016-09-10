Island Christian netters edged in tiebreaker

Island Christian School’s girls volleyball team took a 2-1 lead but could not hold off a Calusa Prep rally in a tiebreaker loss at home Tuesday.
The Eagles (3-1) fell to the visiting Colts in an 18-25, 25-22, 25-20, 23-25, 5-15 decision in Islamorada, a match that took more than two hours to play.
After Calusa took the opening game, Island Christian stormed back behind team captain Jade Basilius, who scored nine serving points with three aces. Basilius delivered five straight serves in a key string of the close contest.
Alexis Sather closed out the ICS third game win with an eight-point service string that opened with an ace. After Calusa battled to a two-point win in the fourth, the Colts dominated the deciding tiebreaker with eight straight points.
Westwood Christian travels to Islamorada for a 5:30 p.m. Sept. 16 district game (JV at 4 p.m.).
Lady Canes at home
After six straight matches on the road over a three-week span, the Lady Hurricanes get to play at the Coral Shores High gym in a 5:30 p.m. Thursday contest against district powerhouse Gulliver Prep (JV at 4 p.m.).
Coral Shores (1-4) dropped a 10-25, 12-25, 7-25 match Tuesday at Westminster Christian. The Canes have scheduled to play a tournament at Princeton Christian today.
The Cane swim teams are scheduled to host Westminster Christian at 4 p.m. today at the Founders Park aquatic center in Islamorada.
Comments