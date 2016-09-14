Canes travel to match of unbeatens

The Hurricanes of Coral Shores High travel to a Friday showdown in West Palm Beach that will narrow the field of four undefeated teams in the Southeastern Football Conference.
The Canes (2-0), coming off a bye week, head into their first road game of the fall campaign to challenge the King’s Academy Lions (3-0).
“It will be tough — we’ll have to make our own noise without a lot of our fans,” Coral Shores co-coach Herbert James said. “King’s Academy is a well-coached team and our players look forward to the game.”
King’s Academy steamrolled Marathon High, 49-0, last Friday. After three games, the Lions have scored 225 points and beat their opponents by an average score of 38-4.
Coral Shores won its preseason exhibition over an outmanned Highlands Christian team, then started the regular season with big wins over Marathon, 38-6, and Miami Country Day, 34-0. That gives the Canes an average score of 36-3.
“We have to win on offense, defense and special teams in order to be successful,” said James, co-coach with Alphonso Bryant.
Coral Shores has demonstrated that working behind an effective offensive line, the Canes can field a half-dozen quality runners working in the backfield with quarterback Juan Pablo Aborrezco. Defensively, the Coral Shores front seven have not allowed much, but the Lions will pose the sternest test so far in the 2016 season.
The Southeastern Football Conference, this year playing with 11 active teams, was launched to pair relatively equal programs on “a level playing field [for] competitive contests” outside the state districting system.
JV Canes at home
Coral Shores High’s junior-varsity football team plays a home game in George M. Barley Jr. Stadium against the Columbus High JV at 4 p.m. Thursday. The Canes (0-1) fell to Key West High’s JV Conchs, 32-14, last Thursday in Tavernier.
Eagles at home
Island Christian School’s varsity eight-man football team plays its home opener Friday. The Eagles (0-1) host Golden Rule Academy at 4 p.m. at the Islamorada campus, mile marker 83.4. A scheduled Sept. 2 home game was canceled.
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
Comments