Conchs still undefeated in pool

The Key West High boys swim team improved to 3-0 with a 117-49 victory over Westminster Christian in a Saturday morning meet at the Florida Keys Community College pool.
The Conch girls fell to 1-2 with a 93-77 loss to the Warriors. It was their second close loss in a row after a season-opening victory against Marathon.
Cruse Sweeney led the boys with victories in the 50-yard freestyle (23.30 seconds) and the 100 backstroke (1:00.39). Chris Cowan won the 200 individual medley by an eyelash over Westmnster's Emilio Vega, and Ethan Weaver edged Cowan in the 100 breaststroke.
Other winners were Kevin Cowan in the 100 butterfly (1:02) and Chris Korzen in the 100 free (1:00.39). The Conchs also won all three relay races.
For the Key West girls, Lily Magidson won the 50 free and was on the winning 200 free relay team (by two seconds) with Morgan Bentley, Cadi Turner and Francesca Carbone. Turner also won the 100 back and Bentley was second in the 100 fly with a personal-best time of 1:06.28.
Miranda Motice easily won the 500 free in 6:46 and, with Jasmine Sanders, Paige Moore and Carbone, was on the 400 free relay team that won its race by 10 seconds.
The Conchs will swim against visiting Wellington at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 24.
