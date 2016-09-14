Key West now 3-0 on the grid

Despite losing two of its top runners to injury, the undefeated Key West High football team scored all of its points in the first half and defeated Pompano Beach, 43-23, in a Gold Coast Conference game Friday night..
The game was played at Blanche Ely High in Pompano Beach because Pompano Beach High's field was unplayable because of a sprinkler problem.
Early in the game, Key West's Alvin Howard left with a shoulder sprain and Jesse Garcia went out with a strained knee. "But we kept plugging along," said coach Johnny Hughes.
Stepping up to keep the high-octane Conch offense fueled were Jodael Deralus, Kolby Kelleher and Alonzo Ridgeway. Deralus and Kelleher each gained more than 100 yards and Ridgeway, a sophomore scored two touchdowns.
The Conchs took a 7-0 lead when Kelleher ran 11 yards for his third TD of the season. Just before the end of the first quarter, quarterback Michael Cleaver scored from 14 yards out.
Early in the second, Deralus, sprung by blocks from Isaac Archer and Isaac Exilux, ran 55 yards to make it 20-0.
A safety — the Conchs' third in three games — increased the lead to 22-0, and then Ridgeway scored on five- and 13-yard runs. A 45-yard TD pass from Cleaver to Spencer Vinson closed out the scoring just before halftime.
In a battle of 3-0 teams, the Conchs, averaging 42 points a game, will play North Broward Prep at 7 Friday night at Tommy Roberts Memorial Stadium. Hughes said Monday that the availability of Howard and Garcia for the game was uncertain.
