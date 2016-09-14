King’s Academy tramples Marathon 49-0

A combination of long passes and short rushing yards helped the King’s Academy Lions leave behind seven touchdowns and a score of 49-0 at Marathon High School on Friday night.
The Southeastern Football Conference game loss put the Dolphins at 0-3 for the season while the Lions are now 3-0.
The Lions defense kept the Dolphins down in the first half. A total of 245 passing yards helped them score three of the seven touchdowns. All were scored in the first half, with kicker Caleb DeMarco kicking all seven successful extra points.
“They just were a better team than us,” said offensive coordinator and assistant coach Mac Childress. “They were bigger, faster, stronger. We haven’t played them in years but last time we played them in the playoffs they beat us 41-0.”
The King’s Academy Lions joined the Southeastern Football Conference this year and were formerly a Class 4A team in the Florida High School Athletic Association. Of holding the Lions off in the second half, Childress said his team didn’t give up.
“There weren’t any switchups in terms of scheme. It was mainly trying to play with heart and execute what we do,” Childress said.
Defensive coordinator Justin Hare said the Dolphins were worn out after having to play both offense and defense and had a disadvantage against the larger team.
“They don’t really ever get a chance to come off the field and get a rest, so it’s on us to be prepared for that,” Hare said. “King’s Academy probably dressed 50 kids Friday night when we dressed 20.”
But he said the Dolphins will not give up. “We cannot wait to go back to King’s Academy next year and get a little retribution because our 49-0 is not going to stand,” he said.
Hare added that the Dolphins will continue to work on the basics this week before they take the field at an away non-conference game on Friday against the Pine Crest Panthers (0-1) in Fort Lauderdale. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
King’s Academy will play a conference game against the Coral Shores Hurricanes (3-0) on Friday night in Tavernier at 7 p.m.
