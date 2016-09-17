Canes take second in volleyball tourney; fall to Gulliver Prep

Coral Shores High’s girls volleyball Lady Canes picked up their fourth win Tuesday, sweeping Keys Gate Charter in Homestead.
Sophomore setter Lily Costa served 32 points as the Lady Canes (4-6, 2-3 district) beat the Lady Knights of Keys Gate, 25-18, 25-12, 25-16.
Haylee Curry scored 12 points with six aces, and delivered five kills and one block in the District 16-5A match. Lauren McCormick scored 10 points with three aces and five kills, head coach Kathy Ets-Hokin said.
Last Saturday, the Canes took second in a Princeton Christian tournament, defeating the host Panthers, 24-14, 25-15, and Pinecrest Prep.
In the final, the Canes lost to Mater Academy Charter. Brittney Doyle scored 12 kills in the title match with Curry serving 11 aces along with five blocks and five kills. Carly Lindback made seven kills.
Playing district power Gulliver Prep (6-2) Thursday in Tavernier, the Canes played well in the middle game but fell to the Raiders, 25-15, 25-23, 25-13.
The Hurricane JV net team travels to Island Christian School for a 5 p.m. Monday game against the Lady Eagle varsity. Coral Shores’ varsity visits Palmer Trinity on Tuesday, then hosts Carrollton School at 5:30 p.m. Thursday (JV at 4 p.m.).
In other Cane sports:
▪ Hurricane cross-country runners compete in the Ferguson Invitational at Larry and Penny Thompson Park, near Miami Zoo, next Saturday. The Cane runners also will join the Island Christian School Invitational on Oct. 2.
▪ Coral Shores swimmers host Keys Gate Charter at 4 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Founders Park pool in Islamorada.
▪ Glades Day School comes to Tavernier for a 7:30 p.m. Friday football game at George M. Barley Jr. Stadium. Results of the Canes’ Friday away game at King’s Academy were pending at press time.
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
