Conchs fall to rival Lady Fins

After losing to their rival Key West Conchs at the Conch Cup Key West Invitational volleyball tournament over the weekend, the Marathon High Dolphins were out for revenge Tuesday night.
The Lady Fins (8-4) won three of four sets when they hosted the Conchs (2-6) on home turf for the last time this season.
“We were really glad we had the chance to play them again so soon. I told the girls, ‘We just have to make less mistakes than them.’ ” said Marathon High coach Kevin Freeman.
The Lady Fins accomplished that goal, winning the first set 25-18. Marathon lost the second set 18-25, but came back to win the third and fourth sets, 25-23 and 25-15.
“Rachel Philcox shut them down in the fourth game with two huge kills,” Freeman said. Philcox had 24 kills, six blocks and one ace in Tuesday night’s match. “She had some career highs. She stepped up her level of play last night and carried us to the win.”
Grace Kirwan had 10 assists, four kills and six aces. Aliyah Headen served well, Freeman said, with nine assists.
“She set the ball really well and Becca Boucher and Rachel Philcox made great passes. If we can pass well, we’ve got the weapons on offense to finish off the point,” he said.
Marathon High hosted Palmer Trinity School, the top team in the conference, in a Friday night game too late for results for press time.
