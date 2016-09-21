’Fins hope to turn it around Friday

Marathon High Dolphins coach Paul Davis didn’t have much to say after his team lost to the Pine Crest Panthers Friday in Fort Lauderdale.
The Southeastern Football Conference conference game loss put the Dolphins at 0-4 for the season while the Panthers are now 2-1.
Panthers quarterback Jordan Schulefand threw for 207 passing yards for four touchdowns and rushed for two more for the Panthers, who ended the game with six touchdowns and five extra points in the 41-0 shutout against Marathon High.
The Dolphins had 28 passing yards and 69 rushing yards.
Davis said it wasn’t that Schulefand did anything special but that the Dolphins players didn’t make plays. That, and the schools Marathon has been losing to have more players, he said.
“When you play a team with 19 seniors and 11 juniors, the experience level is just so different and it just shows in the performance level on the field,” Davis said. Marathon’s football team has two seniors and 13 juniors.
For Friday’s home game against Saint Andrew's Scots (2-2) from Boca Raton, Davis said Marathon will keep trying to upgrade on its 0-4 season record.
“It’s not so much the game plan — it’s executing what we’re supposed to do. Some kids have to make a decision as to whether they want to play or just be on the team,” Davis said.
Kickoff is at 7 p.m. on Friday at Marathon High School.
Advisory Committee
Marathon High junior Stevie Sainz, a quarterback for the Dolphins, was recently selected as one of 16 student athletes across the state for the Florida High School Athletic Association Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.
“It’s a big deal,” said Teresa Konrath, Marathon High athletic director, adding Sainz was chosen for his leadership capabilities and grade point average.
Sainz will be on the advisory committee through his senior year and will attend two meetings per year in Gainesville to act as a liaison between student athletes and the FHSAA.
Sainz has goals to continue to improve sportsmanship among student-athletes and he hopes to make coaches more involved in their players’ lives, according to the Marathon High School website. He is a multi-sport athlete who has played football and baseball since his freshman year. Off the field, Sainz is involved with Relay for Life, a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society, and shoreline cleanups.
