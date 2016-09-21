Canes hurry to regroup after loss

Coming off the season’s first loss, 35-0 to King’s Academy, the football Hurricanes of Coral Shores High have no time for regrets.
Glades Day of Belle Glades, an equally formidable Southeastern Football Conference contender, arrives at George M. Barley Jr. Stadium in Tavernier for a 7:30 p.m. Friday clash.
“We need to clean up some things and we’re working hard to clean them up right now,” Cane coach Alfonso Bryant said Monday from the practice field. “We need a good week of practice, but we’re upbeat and focused. Everybody out here is giving 100 percent. It’s a good bunch of kids.”
Glades Day’s Gators (3-1) swamped Miami Country Day, 42-0, last week for their third straight win. Glades lost a 43-41 shootout to Benjamin School in the season opener, then scored victories over Pine Crest and Florida Christian.
“It’s our second straight game against a very physical, very tough opponent,” Bryant said.
Glades Day’s offensive and defensive schemes “have a lot of similarities to what we do,” the Hurricane coach said. “I expect a very good game between two evenly matched teams.”
After rolling up big offensive numbers in the season’s first two games, Coral Shores struggled against unbeaten King’s Academy (4-0) last Friday in West Palm Beach.
“It was a rough night for the offense. Everything that could go wrong did,” Bryant said. “We were missing a couple key pieces from our offense, but the fact is that we didn’t execute the way we have been executing.”
The Canes (2-1) made it into Lions territory on occasion, only to be stalled by “mishaps and a couple missed snaps. We just made too many mistakes on offense.”
The Hurricane defense kept the Keys squad within striking distance until the fourth quarter. Coral Shores was down 14-0 at halftime. “We were still very much in the game at that point,” Bryant said.
Junior running back and linebacker Aiden Hawkins “played lights out in all three phases — defense, offense and special teams,” Bryant praised.
“Our entire defense played pretty well,” the coach said. “We did a good job stopping the run but [King’s] was pretty effective throwing the ball against us, and they threw it well. That’s one of the things we need to clean up.”
“There’s nothing that can’t be fixed,” he said. “We should be ready to go on Friday night.”
