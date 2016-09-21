Key West runners win invitational

The Key West High boys cross-country team won last Saturday’s 14-team St. Thomas University Invitational in Miami, only the third time in school history that a Conch boys team won an invitational meet.
Sophomore Owen Allen led Key West, finishing third in 17 minutes, 35 seconds. The 5K race (3.1 miles) was won by Archbishop McCarthy’s William Shine in 16:33.
After Allen came Jason Block, who was fourth in a personal-best 17:50; Ryan Schult (eighth, personal-best 18:42), Peterley Louis (ninth, personal-best 18:47) and Derek Painter (19th, 19:23).
“We won because of our depth,” said coach Terence White.
The Conch girls finished fifth out of eight teams, but their team average of 22:51 was 50 seconds better than what the did the previous week. “It was kind of deceiving because the competition was really strong,” White said, referring to Gulliver Prep, St. Brendan and Ransom Everglades.
Sophomore Nicole Matysik was second in 19:22 -- 44 seconds behind her top rival, Gulliver’s Natalie Valera.
“We decided to let Valera go and run for second place, and Nicole executed that plan really well,” White said.
Telia Llama was 21st in 22:36, a hundredth of a second ahead of teammate Megan Mayer. Both of their times were personal bests, as was the 24:50 by Telissa Llama, who was 35th. The No. 5 Conch runner, Emalee Hilbert, was 37th in 24:52.
The Conchs will host Marathon and Coral Shores in the annual county championships at 7:30 Saturday morning at the Key West Golf Club.
