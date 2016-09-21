Conchs hope for a rebound

Dating to last season, the Key West High football team has been accustomed to scoring more than 40 points a game.
That didn’t come close to happening Friday night at Tommy Roberts Memorial Stadium, where the Conchs (3-1) were thrashed, 49-14, by 4-0 North Broward Prep, which displaced Key West at the top of the Gold Coast Football Conference.
The Conchs didn’t even reach 100 in rushing yards, which had never happened under Hughes.
“We’ve only been held under 300 yards three times in my five years,” he said.
Hughes firmly affixed the blame on the offensive line: “We could not block anybody. We did not carry out our assignments.”
Before a large crowd and under a full moon, the game began poorly for the Conchs when North Broward’s Dymitri McKenzie, who is coveted by many Division 1 colleges, returned the opening kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown. It was McKenzie’s first of five TDs — three others came on runs and one came when he returned an errant Conch pitch-out.
Alvin Howard, who had both of Key West’s TDS, then returned the ensuing kickoff 50 yards, setting up, five plays later, his one-yard score that tied the game at 7-7.
That was still the score in a testy, penalty-filled second quarter when a 44-yard TD pass from Michael Cleaver to Kolby Kelleher was called back because of a holding penalty.
McKenzie soon scored again on a 10-yard run to make it 14-7, a halftime score that gave no clue what was to come.
With McKenzie scoring three times and Kevin Austin scoring twice, North Broward, which had lost three in a row to the Conchs since 2014, outscored the home team, 35-7, in the second half.
“They were as good as advertised,” Hughes said of the Eagles, “but we made them look a lot better than they are. We beat ourselves and put put our defense in a bind. It just wasn’t our night.
The Conchs will try to bounce back at 7 Friday night against visiting Coral Springs Charter, which lost to North Broward Prep, 33-0.
