Lady Eagles gear up for net doubleheader at home

Island Christian School’s volleyball Lady Eagles take their home court in Islamorada for a district doubleheader Friday.
The Eagles (2-2) square off against Edison Private, a new entry in state District 8-2A, for varsity matches at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the ICS Family Life Center gym, mile marker 83.4.
Last Friday, the Eagles stretched visiting Westwood Christian to overtime points in the first game before falling, 28-26.
But that hand-fought contest seemed to take it out of the ICS squad, which lost the next two games to the Warriors, 25-16, 25-11.
“The girls played hard and recognize what we need to work on,” ICS coach Sam Ovalle said.
Sami Bell served 13 points over the first two games, and Alyssa Bell delivered six serving points in the opener.
The Lady Eagles host Miami Christian in a district match at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday (JV at 4 p.m.).
Swimming
Coral Shores High and Marathon High swimmers race at Islamorada’s Founders Park aquatic center at 4 p.m. Tuesday, along with Keys Gate Charter.
The last scheduled home meet for the girls and boys Cane swim teams comes Sept. 30 in against Immaculata-LaSalle.
Last Thursday, the Canes were outpaced by visiting Miami Country Day, 179-91 for the boys, and 122-107 for the girls.
“Miami Country day had some fast swimmers but we kept right up there with them on all events,” Cane assistant coach Katie Fry said.
“We had great day of racing and a lot of fast times,” Fry said. “We switched the lineup a bit for this meet, and had many swimmers out due to injury or illness, which made an impact on the overall scores.”
Highlights for the Cane boys included Craiger King (1:10.4) and Matthew Hardison (1:20.5) taking first and second in the 100-yard breaststroke. Coral Shores also won the boys 200-freestyle relay with Matthew Hardison, Sean Sinnamon, Zybo Marchetti and King (1:42). Tyler Arnold was the top springboard diver.
For the Lady Canes, Molly Hunter (6:30) and Courtney Nelson (6:50) took first and second in the 500-freestyle.
Island Christian School freestyler Caroline Hoff won both the girls 100 (1:01.1) and the 50 (27.2) races.
