Marathon boys split two at holiday tourney

The Marathon High boys had their first taste of defeat Friday at Palmer Trinity School’s annual Holiday Classic Basketball Tournament in Miami but walked away with a win Saturday.
Senior Trey Boyanton had 30 points Saturday in the 93-34 non-district victory over Latin Builders Academy, 15 of them in the first quarter.
“We had our best quarter of the season, scoring 45 points in the first,” said Marathon High coach Kevin Freeman. The Dolphins (8-1) led 45-14 and Freeman said they “came down to earth a little in the second” and led at the half, 69-22.
“We continued to play well in the third and led 87-26, only allowing them to score four points,” he said.
With a running clock in the second half due to a Florida High School Athletic Association mercy rule, the Dolphins finished the game with 38 baskets on 25 assists for 93 points.
Friday’s two-point loss to the Class 2A Manatees of Westlake Prep School (4-3), 59-57, made the Dolphin boys angry, Freeman said.
“They felt like they could have beat this team and remain undefeated, but knew we didn’t play as good as we have been and it just didn’t happen,” he said.
The Class 4A Dolphins led 16-12 at the end of the first quarter. The team had four three-pointers in the quarter but didn’t shoot well for the rest of the game from beyond the arc, Freeman said.
The teams went neck and neck, leaving the score tied 25-25 at halftime. The Manatees led by one at the end of the third, 43-42.
“We felt we weren’t playing well at all but still believed we could win. They had the ball with about a minute and a half left and got a three-point play the old fashioned way to go up 57-54,” Freeman said. “On our next possession, Camron Chaplin drove the lane and made a great pass to Trey Boyanton who nailed the three to tie the game at 57 with a minute left.”
The Manatees missed their next shot and the Dolphins got the rebound, called a timeout and set up a play.
“We ran it but missed and they got the rebound with seven seconds left,” Freeman said, adding after a timeout, the Manatees guard drove to the basket and threw up a shot and unfortunately it went in to end the game.
The Dolphins played at Coral Shores High (4-3) Tuesday in a non-district game too late for press time. They will host the rival Key West Conchs (2-6) on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Marathon High School.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
Comments