Tough season continues for Conchs

After last Thursday night’s victory over Coral Shores High, the Key West High boys basketball team tried to make it two victories in a row on Friday night.
It didn’t happen.
The Conchs lost to Piper High, of Sunrise, 73-46, at the Bobby Menendez Gym.
After a 16-16 first quarter, Piper outscored the Conchs in each of the next three quarters, including 23-7 in the fourth.
Key West, which fell to 2-6 under second-year coach Eric brown, had only one player in double figures — senior Ziyah Jefferson, who scored 14 points. Alvin Howard scored eight points, Darshaun Carey scored seven, Ty Hughes had six, Jalen Matthews added five and Odelton Page and Roosevelt Joseph each had three.
Howard had nine rebounds and Carey grabbed six for the Conchs, who were outrebounded, 38-26, and committed more than 20 turnovers. Mykayle Carter scored 18 points for Piper, which improved to 8-2.
The Conchs’ season-long poor shooting continued. They were 18 of 52 from the floor (35 percent) and only six of 13 from the foul line.
The Conchs will play at Marathon at 7 Thursday night. They will have three 6:30 p.m. home games after Christmas — Dec. 28 against Mansfield (Mass.), Dec. 29 against Everglades Prep and Dec. 30 against Lake Worth Christian.
