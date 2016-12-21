Lady Fins add another win to 5-2 basketball season

In their second non-district basketball matchup against the Eagles of Island Christian School, the Marathon High Lady Fins (5-2) won Friday, 46-36.
Coach Charlie Brown said it was satisfying that the Lady Fins caused 47 turnovers but disappointing because they missed 27 shots in the first half with 13 of them being three-pointers.
“We couldn’t get the ball to go in the net,” he said.
The Eagles ended the first quarter ahead, 14-7, after which the Lady Fins fought back and were down 23-19 going into the half until freshman Leta Ricart threw a three-pointer as the buzzer rang and brought the score up to 23-22.
“We held them to 13 points in the second half,” Brown said, adding the Lady Fins were ahead 31-29 at the end of the third quarter before finishing the game 10 points in the lead.
Ricart had 36 points Friday, matching the Eagles’ total output. Junior Brittany Smollett had 11 rebounds.
“We’re right where I thought we’d be. I was hoping we’d be undefeated at this point but we’re the [district tournament] No. 3 seed,” Brown said of the Florida High School Athletic Association Class 4A Region 4 Lady Fins. “We have to believe in ourselves more.”
They’ll have some time to practice until a Dec. 29 home game against the Class 3A Defenders of Lake Worth Christian School (0-8) at 4 p.m.
