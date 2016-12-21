Key West girls edge Jensen Beach

The Key West High girls soccer team snapped its four-game losing streak with a 1-0 victory over Jensen Beach Saturday afternoon at Tommy Roberts Memorial Stadium.
Senior Angela Niles, the Conchs’ all-time leading scorer, connected on an outside shot late in the first half for the game’s only goal.
“It was a beautiful strike from 25 yards out,” said Key West coach Scott Paul. “Lauren Klitenick tossed one of her trademark throw-ins to freshmen Megan Williams, who set up Niles for the goal.”
“We have been waiting for players to shoot from outside all season. This opens the game inside the box as the defense has to come out.”
The Conch defense was led by Ashley Martin, Camden Switzer and sophomores Emmy Hamilton and Brooke Bailey in front of freshman keeper Sophia Block.
“They held a very formidable opponent to five shots on goal,” Paul said.
Key West improved to 5-8 a day after it lost to Martin County, 1-0, Friday night. That game’s only goal was scored by Elizabeth Moberg.
“She was just able to poke the ball into the near post,” Paul said. “I was very proud of how our defense came to play without starter Camden Switzer, who was home sick.”
The Conchs are off until Jan. 7, when they host Pinecrest Academy.
“We really needed that win on Saturday to build off of for the rest of the season,” Paul said. “We have not played as consistently strong as we expected, but with everyone healthy and this type of game experience against these top-notch opponents, I believe that we will be ready to surprise teams in the playoffs when we see them again,”
