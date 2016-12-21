Marathon soccer boys fall to rival Conchs

Even though the District 16-1A Marathon High soccer boys lost to the Key West Conchs (6-4-2) Monday at home, Dolphins coach James Murphy said it will help prepare them for district playoffs in late January.
Two minutes into the non-district game, a Dolphins defender missed the ball while trying to clear it out of the back. A Key West forward was there to take advantage and put one in on goalie Keygan Jeffries. But the Dolphins held off the Class 2A Conchs through the rest of the half.
“When we went down 1-0 two minutes into the game, I was a little worried that we may lose focus,” Murphy said. “But we kept our game plan going. Keygan kept us in the game and had a lot of great saves.”
Just before the end of the third quarter, Jefferies punted a long ball to Rodrigo Avena, who had a breakaway to tie the game.
Two minutes into the fourth quarter, Jeffries saved a hard shot but Key West had a quick rebound to make the score 2-1. With six minutes left, Key West scored inside the Dolphins’ penalty box. Four minutes later, a Conchs defender took a shot from far out that bent right into the net, leaving the final score 4-1.
“We knew that Key West had a lot of weapons, so we came into the game knowing we would only have a few scoring opportunities. The only teams we play that are bigger than Class 1A are Key West and Coral Shores. Key West and Coral Shores are also the only two public schools we play all season,” Murphy said.
In a district game Friday at home, the Bulldogs of Archbishop Coleman F. Carroll didn’t show up with enough players, so the Dolphins won by forfeit. The Dolphins played the Class 2A Coral Shores Hurricanes (3-6) in Tavernier Tuesday in a game too late for press time.
Lady Fins
The Class 1A Lady Fins (7-4-1) hosted Archbishop Coleman F. Carroll Friday for senior night and swept the Bulldogs, 8-0.
Seniors Amanda Ban, Lilian Guo, Daisy Rodriguez and Chandler Elliot all had playing time. Elliot had four goals and Georgia Gatchel had a hat trick while Allison Paskiawicz had one goal in the victory.
“The team wasn’t a powerhouse,” Marathon coach Kelley Struyf said of the Bulldogs. “We’re missing a few of our starters due to injuries, but all the seniors had an a decent amount of playing time Friday.”
The Lady Fins will return home Jan. 11 to host rival Key West.
