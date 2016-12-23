It’s a wash: Dolphin boys tie 0-0 at Coral Shores

It was a scoreless game for both Marathon and Coral Shores High’s boys soccer teams as they tied 0-0 in a non-district match Tuesday in Tavernier.
“They definitely held on to the ball more than we did in the first half,” Marathon coach James Murphy said of the Region 16-2A Hurricanes (3-6).
But with keeper Keygan Jeffires as the last line of defense, the Dolphins managed to maintain a defensive formation for the first half and switched it up in the second half with a more aggressive offense.
“In the first half, they had a lot more shots than us and more opportunities, but then at halftime we had a good talk,” Murphy said. “We actually re-created a field in the 18-yard box and moved people around for a strategy and it worked. Everyone understood what we were going to do and in the second half we had more opportunities.”
Murphy said Jeffries performed well against the Hurricanes after hosting the Class 2A Key West Conchs Monday in a 4-1 loss.
“Against two great schools in the Keys this week, Keygan had a ton of quality saves and kept us in both games,” he said.
The Dolphins have one more District 16-1A game on the road against Miami Community Charter on Jan. 11, after which they’ll play the Hurricanes again on Jan. 13 at Marathon High School.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
Comments