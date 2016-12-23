Lady Canes dominate the Fins

Coral Shores High’s soccer girls (13–3–1) bumped up their winning record Tuesday, hosting the District 16-1A Marathon High Lady Fins (7-5-1) and beating them 8-1.
A 3-0 lead into halftime for the District 16-2A Lady Canes was the result of two goals from Audrey Butler and one from Keeley Catarineau.
“We didn’t play our very best to start this game but we seemed to reorganize as the game moved on to get our play and passing moving better as a team,” said coach Pat Fazio.
The Lady Canes added two mores goals from Catarineau at the start of the third quarter, one of them being a penalty kick.
Marathon picked up a goal by Georgia Gatchel inside the six-yard box off an assist from Annie Gracey to make the score 5-1 after Lady Canes defenders miscommunicated. Catarineau and Butler each had one more goal in the second half along with a goal from Natalie Dixon to make the score 8-1.
“We talked about what we need to work on and focus on and it didn’t quite happen,” Marathon High coach Kelley Struyf said. “I thought we played better in the second half after some adjustments at halftime.”
The Lady Canes played a Wednesday home game against Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart (5-3-3) in a non-district contest. The Lady Fins will return home Jan. 11 to host rival Region 16-2A Key West (5-8) at 4 p.m.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
Comments