Conchs roll over Hernando

The Key West High boys soccer team improved to 7-4-3 with a 9-0 victory over Hernando of Brooksville Tuesday afternoon at Tommy Roberts Memorial Stadium.
The game was stopped after the first half because of the state’s eight-goal mercy rule.
“Not to downgrade them, but that was the easiest team we’ve played in my four years as coach,” said Key West coach Marc Pierre. Hernando fell to 1-12-1.
The Conchs were led by sophomore Nesly Louissaint, who scored three goals.
“He’s a good post-up forward who is tall and well-built,” Pierre said of Louissaint, a native of Haiti who has been in the United States for barely a year. “He needs to get more endurance, but he as an eye for the ball.”
Pierre said the Conchs could have scored more than nine goals.
Senior striker Noel Bidieu scored twice, but had two other breakaways. Also scoring for the Conchs were Brian Coward, Curtis Knowles, Noah Cutchin and Guylberson Camille.
“The upside of a game like this is that it gets everyone’s confidence up,” Pierre said. “But the downside is that we were getting away with things we won’t be able to get away with against good teams like Gulliver Prep and American Heritage.”
The Conchs will face tough competition again next week when they play in the Hickory Point Invitational in Orlando. They will play three games and possibly four in the event, which begins on Tuesday and ends Wednesday.
“We played in it last season and there were more than 20 top teams,” Pierre said.
