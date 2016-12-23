Marathon sweeps Keys hoops rivals

Marathon High’s hoops boys returned home from defeating one county rival, 65-59, Tuesday at Coral Shores High to edge another Thursday, 81-76.
“Intense” would be an understatement when describing the energy in the Marathon High School gym Thursday night as the Region 4-4A Dolphins beat county rival Key West High, 81-76. The Dolphin boys went into winter break with a 10-1 record following the non-district victory over the Region 4-5A Conchs.
“I thought we played unbelievable team basketball,” Dolphins coach Kevin Freeman said.
The Dolphins had an eight-point lead on the Conchs in the first quarter but that would be the biggest difference in points for the rest of the game as both teams fought for the win.
The first quarter ended with the Dolphins in the lead, 20-16. They ended the half one point behind the Conchs at 39-38. For the rest of the game, the Dolphins were on top of their rebounds against the Conchs but went 17 for 34 from the free-throw line.
“Had we made 75 percent of our free throws, the game wouldn’t have been so close,” Freeman said.
The Conchs and Dolphins went neck and neck in the third quarter, ending it with a two-point lead, 57-55.
In the fourth quarter with the Dolphins up 79-76, Jackson McDonald got fouled on a rebound and kept his cool with both free throws, putting the Dolphins up by five points and sealing the victory.
McDonald had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Other star players included Camron Chaplin with 31 points, nine rebounds and three assists, Trey Boyanton with 17 points with four rebounds and three assists, Steven Hernandez dropped nine points and Thad Goodwin had six.
“The atmosphere was unbelievable. That was one of the better crowds we’ve ever had in my tenure here,” Freeman said. “It was a great intensity.”
Canes
Of Tuesday’s 65-59 victory against Coral Shores High (4-4) in Tavernier, Freeman said his team took care of business.
Marathon jumped out to an early 13-2 lead in the first quarter and left the score at 21-10. When the Hurricane boys missed layups, Freeman said the Dolphins took advantage with their rebounds and had a 10-point lead at the end of the half. They maintained their lead through the third quarter, ending it at 50-40, and went on to score 15 more points.
Boyanton had 28 points, two rebounds and two assists. Chaplin had 10 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three blocks while Goodwin and Hernandez had seven points each.
The Dolphins will travel to Key West Wednesday for another matchup with Key West at 5 p.m.
