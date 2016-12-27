Lady Canes show mettle versus big programs

Two tough matches in two days against Class 4A teams this month helped Coral Shores High’s Lady Hurricanes prepare for the District 16-2A tournament coming up in January.
After the Lady Canes (13-3-1) blanked Jensen Beach High, 3-0, Dec. 16 in Tavernier, the fatigue showed in a 1-0 home loss to formidable Martin County High (10-1-3) on Dec. 17.
“Even with a poor performance on our part, we only lost by one,” head coach Pat Fazio said.
An early foul by Coral Shores gave Martin County’s Tigers a chance to score five minutes into the match. That turned out to be the game’s only goal.
“We had our opportunities with six corner kicks and many more free kicks but couldn't put the ball in the net,” Fazio said.
“The girls came into this game mentally tired and didn't have their best game,” said the coach. “Even with this, we passed the ball around pretty good.”
He noted, “I’m really happy the way this team has battled through adversities of injuries and from losing three of its senior starting players for the season.”
Coral Shores veterans have welcomed freshmen like Isabella Bolivar and Erin Rodberg who have been vital to replacing lost regulars, Fazio said.
Against Jensen Beach, Bolivar took a pass from senior co-captain Audrey Butler and fired a shot into the Falcon net from 25 yards out midway in the first half. Co-captain Keeley Catarineau score both second-half goals, her first on a well-placed cross from younger sister Kyla Catarineau.
Bolivar delivered an assist to Keeley for her second goal, scored while the Canes were left with just 10 players on the field due to a flurry of yellow cards affecting both teams. “The game got a little chippy,” Fazio said.
Coral Shores went on to defeat local rival Marathon High in an 8-1 contest before the holiday break.
The Lady Canes go on the road for the final two matches of the regular season. Coral Shores travels to Florida Christian on Jan. 11, then plays a 5 p.m. Jan. 13 game at Marathon High.
The District 16-2A Tournament begins Jan. 17 at Westminster Christian in Palmetto Bay.
