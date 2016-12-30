Marathon High boys split two at second holiday hoops tourney

The Dolphin boys of Marathon High (11-2) had their second basketball loss of the season Wednesday but came back with a win Thursday at their second non-district holiday tournament hosted by Key West High.
Wednesday’s game against the Region 4-4A Gators of Everglades High School (11-4) was a 103-70 loss, but Marathon High coach Kevin Freeman said it was good for his team.
“It makes us better. We want to play against better competition, but we could have played better Wednesday,” he said.
The Dolphins ended the first quarter down 31-15, playing without Camron Chaplin, who was injured in last week’s game against county rival Key West High, and two other boys who were out of town.
“We only suited seven, but that’s not an excuse,” Freeman said, adding 30 turnovers by the Dolphins contributed to 43 points for the Gators, 33 of them in the first half.
The score at halftime was 61-29.
“We played with more enthusiasm and more energy [in the second half] and had we come out like that we wouldn’t have been blown out by 30,” Freeman said, adding the Dolphins were behind 81-56 at the end of third quarter and put 14 more on the scoreboard in the final eight minutes.
Thad Goodwin scored 21 points and had four rebounds. Trey Boyanton had 15 points with six rebounds and Steven Hernandez had nine points with two assists and four rebounds.
Roll to victory
“With each loss, we’ve come back with a win,” Freeman said of Thursday’s 74-23 victory over the Region 4-3A Defenders of Lake Worth Christian school, who fell to 0-10.
He said the Dolphins held off the Defenders for the first quarter, sweeping them 15-0 and only letting in nine points in the second quarter for a halftime score of 35-9.
“We shot a lot better and our rhythm was better offensively,” Freeman said of the Dolphins and their 59-12 lead at the end of the third with a running clock to end the game.
Boyanton had 23 points with four rebounds, five steals and seven assists. Hernandez had 22 points and three assists and Cameron Leonard had eight points and eight rebounds.
Freeman said Jackson McDonald did a great job guarding a nearly 7-foot-tall Lake Worth player and finished with nine points, 15 rebounds and three steals.
The Dolphins play a non-district game against the Region 4-5A Knights of Keys Gate Charter School (4-8) in Homestead on Jan. 9.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
