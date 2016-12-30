Lady Fins lose at home to Lake Worth Christian School

For the first time this season, the Marathon High Lady Fins (5-3) saw a running clock in their 59-29 basketall loss to the Region 4-3A Defenders of Lake Worth Christian School (10-4).
Dolphins coach Charlie Brown said he knew the Defenders would be a tough team to beat.
“I knew it was going to be a contest,” he said of the game that ended with a running clock, which happens when a team is 30 points ahead per a Florida High School Athletic Association rule.
The Defenders were up 16-4 to end the first quarter, coming back in the second to score another 16 points to the Lady Fins’ 11 points in the first half for a halftime score of 32-11. “We just didn’t do a good job and it was definitely our poorest performance of the year,” Brown said.
The third quarter ended with the Defenders ahead 48-20 and they scored another 11 in the final quarter, defeating the Lady Fins by 30 points.
Aliyah Headen scored 11 points for the Lady Fins, while Leta Ricart had nine. Eighth-grader Ranisha Charles scored her first two varsity points in the game and had seven rebounds.
Brown scheduled two road games against tough teams this week in order for the girls to travel and bond. “They need to see what we can become and I think they can do that before the end of the year,” he said.
The Region 4-4A Lady Fins play Tuesday against Region 1-3A Eagles of Trinity Christian Academy (9-2) in Deltona. On Wednesday, they will travel to Orlando to play the Region 2-8A Falcons of East River High School (9-4).
