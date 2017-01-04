Conchs snap loss streak at home tourney

After winning one of three home games on consecutive nights last week, the Key West High boys basketball team will return to District 5-A play at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Gulliver Prep in Miami.
Though the Conchs are 3-9 overall, they are still in contention in the district with a 1-1 record.
Key West snapped a four-game losing streak last Friday night with a 63-27 victory over Lake Worth Christian in the final game of a three-day, five-team tournament that was called the Conch Cup.
Alvin Howard led the Conchs with 26 points, his season high. Ty Hughes had 12 points and Ziyah Jefferson and Odelton Page each scored six. Only five points were scored in the fourth quarter due to a running clock.
The victory came a day after the Conchs lost to Everglades of Miramar, 73-53. In that game, the Conchs were done in by Everglades’ three-point shooting. Howard and Jefferson each scored 14 points.
On Wednesday night in the tourney opener, the Conchs were crushed, 81-49, by Mansfield High of Massachusetts. Mansfield, the class of the tourney, went on to defeat Everglades, 75-56, on Thursday.
The Conchs are tied for second place in District 5A with Westminster Christian and Gulliver. Ransom Everglades is first at 4-0. Gulliver is 6-7 overall.
Key West is averaging 56 points a game and allowing an average of 64.
