Soccer Conchs travel to Pinecrest

The Key West High girls and boys soccer teams each played impressively in mainland tournaments over the holiday break.
The Conch girls won a game and tied two at the annual Orange Classic in Plantation.
“This was a fantastic chance for our players to play strong competition over the break and, instead of playing like a young team, they played like a mature team,” said coach Scott Paul. “This bodes very well for the future.”
The Conchs opened the tourney with a 2-2 tie against Kendall. Senior Angela Niles scored both goals, including one on a free kick.
Key West went on to defeat Venice, 3-1, a team it had lost to by six goals earlier in the season. Niles again scored twice, one on a header after a cross by Gracie Wood, and the other on a free kick from the far left corner of the penalty area. The other goal was scored by Jae Cee Rengiil.
In their third game, the Conchs tied Plantation, 2-2. Izzy Carattini and Rengiil scored the goals, with Niles assisting on both.
“We were exposed to more than 100 coaches from around the U.S.,” Paul said. “Angela Niles was able to meet her college coach at the tournament last year and is now set to play for Greensboro College in North Carolina.”
The Conchs (6-8-2) will play Pinecrest Prep at 4 p.m. Saturday at Tommy Roberts Memorial Stadium.
Playing at the Mike Stone Invitational in Lake Country, the Conch boys went 2-2 to finished fifth out of 16 teams.
They opened with an 8-0 mercy-rule victory over Wekiva. Bidieu Noel and Dalbo Sylla each scored two goals, with Jacob Elomina, Noah Cutchin, Nesly Louissaint and Guylberson Camille each adding one. In their second game, the Conchs lost to Stanton Prep, 2-1, with Noel scoring the goal.
The Conchs bounced back to defeat Fort Lauderdale in a game that was tied, 1-1, after two extra periods. Penalty kicks ensued, with the Conchs holding a 4-2 edge. In their final game of the tourney, the Conchs got a goal from Ryan Schult but lost to Tallahassee Lincoln, 3-1.
Key West (8-6-4) will play Pinecrest Academy at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in Miami.
