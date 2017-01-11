Jefferson’s 33 not enough for Key West

Senior guard Ziyah Jefferson scored 33 points but the Key West High boys basketball team lost to Gulliver Prep, 68-58, in a District 16-5A game Saturday in Miami.
The Conchs fell to 3-10 overall and 1-2 in the district.
Jefferson, playing perhaps the best game of his career, made 10 of 20 field-goal attempts, including four from three-point territory, and was nine for nine from the free-throw line. His season scoring average increased to 18.3 points a game.
Minutes into the game, the Conchs found themselves behind 15-1, but they rallied to cut the lead to 15-13 after the first quarter. Gulliver led 30-27 at halftime, but outscored key West, 19-10, in the third quarter.
Three freshmen led the 8-8, 2-1 Raiders — Tony Sanders, who scored 19 points; Jamal Mashburn Jr., who scored 18; and Diego Lamonica, who had 13. Mashburn is the son of former NBA player Jamal Mashburn.
For the Conchs, Ty Hughes scored 11 points, Odelton Page added six, Darshaun Carey had four and Alvin Howard and Jalen Matthews each scored two.
Howard, who was coming off a 26-point game, led the team in rebounds with nine.
The Conchs will play undefeated St. Andrew’s of Boca Raton at 6 tonight at the Bobby Menendez Gym
Girls lose
The winless Key West girls basketball lost to Gulliver Prep, 58-35. on Saturday in Miami. The Conchs dropped to 0-8 overall and 0-4 in District 16-5A. Lily Bailey had 10 points for the Conchs.
