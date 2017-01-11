Canes discover why St. Andrew’s Scots are now 16-0

In the Hurricanes’ first basketball game of 2017, Coral Shores High’s boys took on what may be the best team they’ll see in all of 2017.
The unbeaten Scots of St. Andrew’s School (16-0) got 24 points from Anthony Polite, a 6-foot-6 player who committed to Florida State after turning down Memphis and the University of Miami, on the way to an 84-39 win over the Canes (5-5) in Tavernier.
Polite had three dunks and a 3-pointer in his 21-point first half before sitting most of the second half. St. Andrew’s starters had three players taller than the Canes’ tallest starter at the tipoff and look like a true contender for a state Class 5A title.
“Elijah Woods was active on the defensive end all night and settled down offensively in the third quarter,” said Cane assistant coach Luke Hurst. “He controlled the pace and allowed us to finally get in a little bit of rhythm.”
Point guard Camren Carter was active on the floor, with Dylan Kling and Jason Polanco hitting some three-point shots against a rangy St. Andrew’s squad.
Cane front-court players Connor Rhyne, Zech Rock and Tim Orr did a solid job on defense and rebounding.
With St. Andrew’s resting their starters in the second, Cane head coach Marcus Martin turned the fourth quarter over to the Coral Shores reserves.
Coral Shores hosts Colonial Christian at 6 p.m. Friday. In other Upper Keys sports:
▪ Coral Shores’ boys soccer team (3-7-1) plays at Marathon High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The next home match is 4 p.m. Tuesday against Palmer Trinity.
▪ The Lady Cane soccer team (13-4-1) finished its regular season on the road with a match Wednesday at Florida Christian before making a trip to Marathon High School for a 5 p.m. Friday game. The District 16-2A Tournament starts Tuesday at Westminster Christian School. Results from Wednesday were not available at press time.
▪ Island Christian School’s boys basketball team plays in Islamorada this week. Coach Jarrod Mandozzi’s Eagles (3-6) hosted Miami Christian on Thursday and Northwest Christian at 5 p.m. Friday. Results of Thursday’s game were not available at press time.
▪ The Lady Eagles of ICS host Miami Christian on Thursday and Northwest Christian on Friday, both games starting at 6:30 p.m.
▪ Coral Shores High’s wrestling team is scheduled to open its season in a Thursday meet at Miami’s Jackson High. Island Christian’s mat squad is scheduled to compete today in the second day of a tournament at Somerset. Island Christian School’s Eagles travel to the Inverness Invitational on Saturday.
