Dolphin boys net four-point hoops victory over Keys Gate in overtime

It was a close game for the Marathon High basketball boys (12-2) Monday in Homestead during a non-district win, 70-66, in overtime against the Class 5A Knights of Keys Gate Charter School (4-9).
“It was a great game for us to be tested in our first game after the break,” said Marathon High coach Kevin Freeman.
The Dolphins got off to a good start and led 15-10 at the end of the first quarter, he said, adding the score at halftime was 35-28 with his team in the lead.
But too many turnovers allowed the Knights to stay in the game, Freeman said, after which the Dolphins prepared for a tough third quarter.
“So we were focused on coming out in the third and winning the first four minutes, which we did. We built up a 10-point lead but again, turnovers and loss of focus let them close the gap,” Freeman said.
The score at the end of the third quarter was 51-46, followed by a bad start in the fourth with “sloppy play,” Freeman said. The Knights took the lead, 55-54, and with about 30 seconds left, they were up, 59-56.
“We had the ball and called a play but it broke down. Freshman guard Steven Hernandez had the ball at the top of the key and hit a three-point shot to tie the game,” Freeman said. “Both teams had a shot to win the game but both missed and we went into overtime tied at 59.”
The Knights scored first and the Dolphins tied it up at 61.
“With 30 seconds left, the Knights led 66-64 and we had the ball and called timeout. We set up a play for Camron Chaplin to either take the shot, hit Jackson McDonald rolling to the basket or to Trey Boyanton for the shot in the corner,” Freeman said. “Camron dribbled left into the paint and found Trey in the corner, who nailed a three-point shot to put us up 67-66.”
The Knights took the ball down the court and McDonald blocked a layup attempt. Chaplin grabbed the rebound and was fouled, Freeman said.
“Camron made both free throws and the other coach got a technical and Boyanton made one of two free throws. We had the ball after the technical with 1.6 seconds left and we threw the ball in and got the win, 70-66,” he said.
Boyanton had 12 points, one rebound and a steal, while Chaplin had 12 points, six assists and three rebounds. Thad Goodwin had 10 points and McDonald had eight points, six rebounds and two steals.
The Dolphin boys play the Falcons of Palmer Trinity School (11-3) in a district road game tonight. They return home to Marathon High Thursday to host the undefeated Class 5A Scots of St. Andrew’s School (16-0) for a non-district game at 6 p.m.
“St. Andrew’s is currently ranked number 2 in Class 5A. This will be a huge test for us and hopefully we will be able to continue to play well,” Freeman said.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
Comments