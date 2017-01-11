Conchs sweep Pinecrest

The ball found the net with regularity for both the Key West High girls and boys soccer teams, which easily defeated Pinecrest Prep of Miami Saturday afternoon in District 16-2 games at chilly, windy Tommy Roberts Memorial Stadium.
The Conch girls won, 13-0, and the boys won, 8-0.
For most of the season, girls coach Scott Paul has touted the play of his underclassmen and on Saturday, though it was senior day, it was the freshmen and sophomores who shined the brightest.
Freshman midfielder Izzy Caratinni scored three goals and sophomore Lisa Hofstetter added two in a scoring parade that resulted in the game ending after the first half because of the state’s mercy rule. Four other freshmen — Alexis Sturm, Amore Horan, Tiana Rodriguez and Gracie Wood — scored, as did sophomore Becca Maun.
Seniors Angela Niles and Cameron Osborne also scored. For Niles, the school’s all-time top scorer, her goal was the 101st of her career.
The Conchs, who improved to 7-8, will play at Marathon at 4 this afternoon. They were scheduled to play Doral Academy on Tuesday in a game completed too late for today’s paper.
The Key West boys team’s game against Pinecrest ended early in the second half because of the eight-goal mercy rule.
Bidieu Noel continued his strong senior season with three goals as the Conchs improved to 9-6-4 overall and 3-1-2 in the district. Galbo Sylla added two goals and Nesly Louissaint, Israel Michel and Fritz Bretoux each scored one.
The Conchs will play Monsignor Pace at 4 p.m. today in a non-district game in Miami.
