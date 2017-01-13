Key West girls edge Island Christian for first win

Key West High’s girls basketball team started the new year with the hoop season’s first victory, 53-47, over Island Christian School.
The Lady Conchs (1-8) rallied in the fourth quarter behind Lily Bailey’s game-high 25 points to edge the Lady Eagles (2-2) in Islamorada.
Island Christian, buoyed by the return of last year’s leading scorer Lexy Brito with 18 points following a long recovery from a leg injury, grabbed a 30-22 halftime lead.
Conch defenders clamped down in the second half, holding the Eagles to single digits in both quarters.
Bailey scored 14 points in the second-half comeback. Key West teammate Emily Gardner hit three 3-pointers to close with 13 points in the game.
Gisselle Quintero scored nine points for the Conchs and Jade Castillo scored six.
Brito scored 18 points for the Eagles. ICS co-captain Jade Basilius scored 11 of her 15 points, including a trey, in the first half. Gwyneth Van Munster scored eight ICS points and Alyssa Bell added four.
The Eagle varsity travels to Coral Shores High for a 6 p.m. game Thursday. The ICS girls junior varsity plays Key Largo School at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Islamorada.
Hurricane boys at 5-6
Coral Shores High’s boys grabbed at late lead Tuesday at Palmer Trinity but late turnovers cost the Hurricanes a 56-53 loss.
“We clawed our way back into it,” Cane head coach Marcus Martin said, “but a few miscues in the fourth allowed [Palmer] to regain the lead.”
Palmer took advantage of a Cane early lull to go into halftime at 34-29.
Elijah Woods, who had a team-high 15 points, hit a 3-pointer with four minutes remaining to give the Canes their first lead since early in the first. Tim Orr, improving on rebounds and the defensive end, hit a pair of free throws with time running down, but Palmer’s Falcons then tied the score and scored off turnovers to take the narrow win.
The Canes “came out flat in the first few minutes but we fought hard,” Martin said. “We have struggled all year with field- goal percentage and need to find a way to put it together.”
Dylan Kling contributed a 13 points to the offense, with Cameron Rowland and Camren Carter each scoring eight points. Zech Rock came off the bench to contribute defensively, assistant coach Luke Hurst noted.
The Hurricanes host local rival Key West at 7 p.m. Tuesday (JV at 5:30 p.m.).
